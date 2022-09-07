Ask the Doctor
Barksdale seeks honorary commanders

Nominations must be turned in by no later than Sept. 12
A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base lands Aug. 16, 2022, on the flight line at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington to conduct their own Agile Combat Employment exercise.(U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — The 2nd Bomb Wing is seeking leaders in the Shreveport/Bossier City community to serve as honorary commanders.

Honorary commanders spend two years with a Barksdale Air Force Base unit to learn about various parts of the base’s mission and the role the military plays in the nation’s defense.

“As an active community member, Barksdale AFB is committed to promoting and maintaining open and positive relations with our community,” says a statement from the base. “The Honorary Commanders Program fosters strong relationships and communication between base commanders and community leaders. The program also educates civic leaders about the Air Force and Barksdale missions.”

The 2nd Bomb Wing commander will select honorary commanders from among nominated community leaders who are business leaders, non-federally elected or appointed officials, mayors, chamber of commerce-type group members, school principals, Military Affairs Committee members and other community leaders.

If you are interested or know someone who would serve well as an honorary commander, click here or visit the Barksdale AFB Public Affairs webpage to fill out and download the nomination form.

Or you can download the form here:

Send the completed form by email to 2BW.PA@us.af.mil by no later than Sept. 12.

Also send any questions by email to Barksdale Public Affairs at 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

