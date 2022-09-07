Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24(McCurtain County Sheriffs Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The autopsy report for a woman who went missing in McCurtain County, then was found dead in Broken Bow Lake, has now been released.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead inside her submerged SUV on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days before. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along Hwy. 259 on Feb. 5.

KSLA obtained a copy of the autopsy report on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The report states Walker-Donaldson’s cause of death was accidental drowning. No drugs were detected in the toxicology sample, however, alcohol was. Her blood alcohol was measured at 200 milligrams per deciliter. Consuming one or two drinks can typically lead to a blood alcohol level of 20 to 30 milligrams per deciliter, while levels of 300 to 400 milligrams per deciliter can lead to coma or death.

RELATED>>> Account set up to help mother with expenses after death of missing McCurtain Co. woman

No physical abnormalities were noted in the report. X-rays revealed no fractures. No signs of trauma were noted. Walker-Donaldson’s lungs were hyperinflated, the autopsy notes. No vaginal trauma was noted. Walker-Donaldson’s head showed no evidence of contusions, and her skull was intact. There was also no evidence of hemorrhaging, the report says.

The autopsy was performed in Tulsa, Okla.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Lee "Leroy" Buckner, DOB: 11/30/1979
3rd person wanted in connection with deadly shooting on North Market
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

These are some of the items recovered when Caddo sheriff’s deputies arrested four teens in...
4 teens accused of burglarizing vehicles parked at apartment complex in Blanchard
Tinsley Park Sports Complex
Dixie Youth Baseball World Series coming to Bossier in 2024
Lee "Leroy" Buckner, DOB: 11/30/1979
3rd person wanted in connection with deadly shooting on North Market
The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System's water...
Town of Vivian issues precautionary boil advisory