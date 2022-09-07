Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The autopsy report for a woman who went missing in McCurtain County, then was found dead in Broken Bow Lake, has now been released.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead inside her submerged SUV on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days before. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along Hwy. 259 on Feb. 5.

KSLA obtained a copy of the autopsy report on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The report states Walker-Donaldson’s cause of death was accidental drowning. No drugs were detected in the toxicology sample, however, alcohol was. Her blood alcohol was measured at 200 milligrams per deciliter. Consuming one or two drinks can typically lead to a blood alcohol level of 20 to 30 milligrams per deciliter, while levels of 300 to 400 milligrams per deciliter can lead to coma or death.

No physical abnormalities were noted in the report. X-rays revealed no fractures. No signs of trauma were noted. Walker-Donaldson’s lungs were hyperinflated, the autopsy notes. No vaginal trauma was noted. Walker-Donaldson’s head showed no evidence of contusions, and her skull was intact. There was also no evidence of hemorrhaging, the report says.

The autopsy was performed in Tulsa, Okla.

