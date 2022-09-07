Ask the Doctor
66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test

(MGN)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test.

School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more content areas of the exam. They say the credit goes to the teachers in the classrooms and the hardworking students themselves, as well as prep programs, like the after school learning program.

“Our own Bossier teachers work in our summer learning program, where we provide additional instructional minutes for students to reach higher and higher levels of achievement,” said Nichole Bourgeois, assistant superintendent for Bossier Schools.

On News 12 at 6, hear from the highest-scoring student in the district, who couldn’t believe the outcome of his testing. He also has some advice for other students wanting to succeed.

