Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

4 teens accused of burglarizing vehicles parked at apartment complex in Blanchard

Deputies recovered a 2020 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen out of Texarkana
These are some of the items recovered when Caddo sheriff’s deputies arrested four teens in...
These are some of the items recovered when Caddo sheriff’s deputies arrested four teens in connection with vehicle burglaries just after 3 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022, at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 19-year-olds are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

It was just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when Caddo patrol deputies responded to the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard, where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies searched the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other teens were arrested on Hilry Huckabee Avenue in Shreveport.

Lorenzo Oliver, 19, of Shreveport, faces seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of...
Lorenzo Oliver, 19, of Shreveport, faces seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of illegal possession of stolen things , contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting a deputy and an unrelated warrant for first-degree robbery.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies recovered a 2020 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen out of Texarkana on Aug. 31. They also recovered two handguns and a rifle.

Caddo detectives said the 13-year-old Shreveport resident and 15-year-old Bossier City resident picked up the two 19-year-olds, Shreveport residents Lorenzo Oliver and Brandon Tyler, using the stolen car then drove to the Corridor Apartments to commit the burglaries.

Sheriff Steve Prator said the cars that were burglarized were all unlocked.

“I’m proud of the great work our deputies are doing in catching these thieves, but we need your help,” the sheriff said. “Lock your cars and don’t keep guns or valuables in your vehicles. Install surveillance cameras and be a nosey neighbor. Pay attention!”

Brandon Tyler, 19, of Shreveport, faces seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of...
Brandon Tyler, 19, of Shreveport, faces seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of illegal possession of stolen things, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and resisting a deputy.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center while Oliver and Tyler were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Oliver was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

  • illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)
  • contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
  • resisting a deputy and
  • an unrelated warrant for first-degree robbery

Tyler was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

  • illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)
  • contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and
  • resisting a deputy.

The 15-year-old was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

  • illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car) and
  • resisting a deputy.

And the 13-year-old was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

  • illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car) and
  • resisting a deputy.

Authorities said more charges could be filed.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Lee "Leroy" Buckner, DOB: 11/30/1979
3rd person wanted in connection with deadly shooting on North Market
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Coroner identifies Lafayette resident as man found shot dead in downtown Shreveport

Latest News

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
Tinsley Park Sports Complex
Dixie Youth Baseball World Series coming to Bossier in 2024
Lee "Leroy" Buckner, DOB: 11/30/1979
3rd person wanted in connection with deadly shooting on North Market
The advisory was put in place following the cleaning of the Town of Vivian Water System's water...
Town of Vivian issues precautionary boil advisory