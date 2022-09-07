4 teens accused of burglarizing vehicles parked at apartment complex in Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 19-year-olds are accused of burglarizing at least seven cars, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

It was just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when Caddo patrol deputies responded to the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard, where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars. Deputies searched the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other teens were arrested on Hilry Huckabee Avenue in Shreveport.

Lorenzo Oliver, 19, of Shreveport, faces seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of illegal possession of stolen things , contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting a deputy and an unrelated warrant for first-degree robbery. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies recovered a 2020 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen out of Texarkana on Aug. 31. They also recovered two handguns and a rifle.

Caddo detectives said the 13-year-old Shreveport resident and 15-year-old Bossier City resident picked up the two 19-year-olds, Shreveport residents Lorenzo Oliver and Brandon Tyler, using the stolen car then drove to the Corridor Apartments to commit the burglaries.

Sheriff Steve Prator said the cars that were burglarized were all unlocked.

“I’m proud of the great work our deputies are doing in catching these thieves, but we need your help,” the sheriff said. “Lock your cars and don’t keep guns or valuables in your vehicles. Install surveillance cameras and be a nosey neighbor. Pay attention!”

The 13-year-old and 15-year-old were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center while Oliver and Tyler were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.

Oliver was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)

contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

resisting a deputy and

an unrelated warrant for first-degree robbery

Tyler was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)

contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and

resisting a deputy.

The 15-year-old was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car) and

resisting a deputy.

And the 13-year-old was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and one count each of:

illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car) and

resisting a deputy.

Authorities said more charges could be filed.

