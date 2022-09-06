Ask the Doctor
Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden aims to get young people on the right track

Camp Minden
Camp Minden(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - After 12 juveniles were arrested at Camp Minden over the weekend, leaders in the area are speaking out about issues at the National Guard training facility, and how they’re addressing them.

12 arrested after fight at Camp Minden

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, KSLA’s Michael Barnes spoke with Sheriff Jason Parker, a resident of Minden, and the leader of the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden.

Officials at the camp say they’ve had a number of incidents recently, including fights, vehicles being stolen, and burglaries. The YCP aims to get young people on the right track.

