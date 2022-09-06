Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Teacher accused of using slur to describe Black teacher, has class do cotton-picking exercise

By Michal Higdon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A mother is looking for answers after she said her son’s teacher used the word “monkey” to describe another teacher, who is Black, and made her son partake in a cotton-picking exercise.

Lashanda Wiggins’ son goes to Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson, South Carolina. She told WCSC something his teacher allegedly said a couple of weeks ago has her upset.

“His teacher had made some comments that she has a teacher next door, he’s a Black teacher, and she refers to him as the ‘monkey next door,’” Wiggins said.

Her son said immediately after the teacher made comments, she had the class do a cotton-picking activity.

“From what the assistant principal explained to me is that she was going to just bring the cotton in, give it to the kids and her words were, ‘Here’s how you pick cotton,’” Wiggins said.

She also said her son was upset.

“He wanted to know, why do we have to relive that or why do we have to go back to that?” Wiggins said.

The principal acknowledged what happened but Wiggins said she has been provided no other answers as to any kind of repercussions.

“I send my kids to school to learn,” Wiggins said. “They’re supposed to be treated equally amongst their peers and the people that are responsible for teaching them. So when he came home and told me that, I was extremely and still extremely upset.”

The district responded to a request for comment with this statement:

“Dorchester School District Two takes every allegation seriously. We are currently investigating an alleged incident at Oakbrook Middle School. We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine and Jonathan Buckner
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to...
CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries

Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy
The Miami Township Police Department said two men were caught stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs.
2 men arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs, police say
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office