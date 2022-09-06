Staying warm, but some humidity relief is on the way next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hot and humid conditions will hang on into the weekend, but some relief in the steamy weather appears to be on the way next week as a cold front passes through the area. We’ll continue to see some spotty wet weather Wednesday and again on Saturday as well as an upper level low pressure system meanders over Louisiana for a few days.

Showers and a few storms will hang on into this evening. Temperatures will cool through the 80s as the sun goes down. Overnight expect to see a little more rain developing toward morning. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll see more spotty wet weather around on Wednesday. Expect another hot and humid day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The chance for rain is around 30%.

Slightly drier conditions will settle in Thursday and Friday with the best chances for rain settling just south of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s for highs, but the humidity may drop just slightly.

As we head into the weekend the chance for rain picks up again, mainly across the southern and eastern ArkLaTex on Saturday. We’ll start to trend dry again by Sunday. Weekend temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for highs with morning lows in the low 70s. We’ll be very humid once again as well.

A cold front is poised to move into the ArkLaTex on Monday. Rain chances aren’t looking particularly high with the front, but some heat and especially humidity relief appears to be on the way early next week. Temperatures will settle back into the low to mid 80s for highs. With the drier air moving in we’ll enjoy some cooler mornings with lows next week in the 60s across the majority of the area.

The tropics remain active with Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl churning over the open waters of the Atlantic. Two other areas of possible development are showing up over the far eastern Atlantic. For now, none of these tropical systems or potential tropical systems pose any threat to land.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

