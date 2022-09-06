SporTran halfway through trial period of new routes in south Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - SporTran is about halfway through its six month trial for the south Bossier route.

The expansion started mid-June, and so far, SporTran officials say the bus service has seen steady growth over the past several months. Leslie Peck, a spokesperson for the public transit system, says ridership grew 50% from June to July, and doubled from June to August.

“We have people taking the bus to CenturyLink Center, for people who need to access that area. We’re seeing a lot of usage on Barksdale Boulevard stretch and we’re seeing people coming in from Shreveport that work in south Bossier that now have public transportation to that area. So that’s really what the purpose was behind it to begin with, to give access to people in that area that haven’t had public transit before,” Peck said.

Currently, there are three routes that run in the morning and three in the evening. Once the trial is over, the Bossier City Council can determine if stops need to be changed, if they want to add more routes, or if they want to continue the service at all.

