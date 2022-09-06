Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation

Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better...
Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online.(Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help voters differentiate between fact and fiction.

In partnership with the nonprofit Poynter Institute’s MediaWise program, Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online and in their social media feeds.

“Elections make fertile grounds for bad actors, domestic and abroad, to plant seeds of disinformation, due in part to polarization, heightened emotions and a 24/7 news cycle on social feeds,” said MediaWise director Alex Mahadevan. “Find Facts Fast helps anyone … wade through the flood of misinformation we’ll see in the coming months and beyond.”

The instructors include a team of award-winning journalists, teaching learners how to spot misinformation, leverage digital tools to verify online content, identify videos and images that were manipulated, diversify their news diets to avoid echo chambers and practice click restraint.

There are several ways to enroll in the course.

  • Message FACTS to 903-400-5048 via SMS
  • Message FACTS to 903-459-6893 via WhatsApp
  • Or click this link to sign up.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo sheriff's K-9 units are assisting Shreveport police in searching for a shooting suspect...
Manhunt for deadly shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to...
CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries

Latest News

Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter search the area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland,...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office