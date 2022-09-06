Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody

It happened along Shreveport-Barksdale Highway; 1 victim, 1 vehicle found blocks away
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of Sept. 5, 2022, on...
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of Sept. 5, 2022, on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Scott Pace
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shootout involving three vehicles, one of which was stolen, that sent two people to the hospital.

A police spokesman said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities have three people in custody.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 17 or more units on the scene on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway between Knight and Weyman streets. That’s where the shootout occurred the night of Monday, Sept. 5 and where two of the vehicles were found, the police spokesman said.

The third vehicle fled. It and the second gunshot victim were found blocks away in the area of East Washington Street at Knight Street.

The call about the shooting came in at 8:22 p.m., nine minutes after a stolen vehicle was reported on Knight Street between Flyer and Eastwood drives, according to dispatch records.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at...
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire

Latest News

The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Arkansas authorities search for missing 19-year-old with autism
Caddo sheriff's K-9 units are assisting Shreveport police in searching for a shooting suspect...
Manhunt for deadly shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport
Cole Benson: “One thing I try to look at is on the bright side instead of the bad side"
Cole Benson: “One thing I try to look at is on the bright side instead of the bad side"
Man shot in his chest at Northside Villa Apartments on North Market
Man shot in his chest at Northside Villa Apartments on North Market