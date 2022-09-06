Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shootout involving three vehicles, one of which was stolen, that sent two people to the hospital.

A police spokesman said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities have three people in custody.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 17 or more units on the scene on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway between Knight and Weyman streets. That’s where the shootout occurred the night of Monday, Sept. 5 and where two of the vehicles were found, the police spokesman said.

The third vehicle fled. It and the second gunshot victim were found blocks away in the area of East Washington Street at Knight Street.

The call about the shooting came in at 8:22 p.m., nine minutes after a stolen vehicle was reported on Knight Street between Flyer and Eastwood drives, according to dispatch records.

