Shooting on Hearne sends 1 person to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

They were summoned to a Burger King restaurant on Hearne Avenue at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

One person could be seen being loaded into an ambulance there.

Police say he was shot somewhere on the parking lot then ran to Burger King for help.

Dispatch records show a half dozen police units and one Shreveport Fire Department unit are on the scene between Grassmere and Glenwick streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

