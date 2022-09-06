Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived, they were advised that one resident managed to escape with minor injuries, while a second resident was still inside the burning structure. The resident was rescued and transported to a local hospital where she later died. It was reported that two family pets died as well.

As of this writing, the name of the victim has yet to be made public. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo sheriff's K-9 units are assisting Shreveport police in searching for a shooting suspect...
Manhunt for deadly shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to...
CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries
The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Arkansas authorities search for missing 19-year-old with autism

Latest News

Regge Williams, DOB: 2/2/2004
Arrest made for deadly shooting in June
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Body found in downtown; SPD investigating
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HOPE Initiative wants more business people, law enforcement agencies to get involved