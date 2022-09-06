LSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Houma Monday night, Sept. 5.

According to LSP, the shooting happened while officers with the Houma Police Department were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance involving an armed individual at a home on Polk Street near West Main Street.

According to LSP, the armed individual, later identified as Gary Vanleuven, of Houma, shot at the officers shortly after they arrived around 8:30 p.m., and three of the officers fired back.

Troopers say Vanleuven then went back into the home and barricaded himself inside.

He later surrendered after a lengthy standoff with SWAT and negotiation teams, revealing he was injured by the responding officers’ gunfire, according to LSP.

Vanleuven was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment, added LSP.

Officials confirmed no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.