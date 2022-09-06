Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

LSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Houma

One person was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, state police say.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Houma Monday night, Sept. 5.

According to LSP, the shooting happened while officers with the Houma Police Department were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance involving an armed individual at a home on Polk Street near West Main Street.

According to LSP, the armed individual, later identified as Gary Vanleuven, of Houma, shot at the officers shortly after they arrived around 8:30 p.m., and three of the officers fired back.

Troopers say Vanleuven then went back into the home and barricaded himself inside.

He later surrendered after a lengthy standoff with SWAT and negotiation teams, revealing he was injured by the responding officers’ gunfire, according to LSP.

Vanleuven was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment, added LSP.

Officials confirmed no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine and Jonathan Buckner
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Body found in downtown; SPD investigating

Latest News

Carthage ISD staff & students wear maroon to show support for Uvalde.
Carthage ISD students, staff wear Uvalde school colors to show support for return to class
Little Demon streams on Hulu on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.
La. congressman shares concerns over trailer for new FX show ‘Little Demon’ being aired during LSU game
Ronnie Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March...
Body of missing McCurtain Co. man found along bank of creek
Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7