Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

La. congressman shares concerns over trailer for new FX show ‘Little Demon’ being aired during LSU game

Little Demon streams on Hulu on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.
Little Demon streams on Hulu on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.(fxnetworks.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson posted on Facebook Monday to share concerns about a new animated show on FX that was previewed during the LSU game against FSU.

The show, which follows a “reluctant” mother and her Antichrist daughter as they try to live an ordinary life in Delaware, streams on Hulu on Thursday nights. A trailer for the show ran during Sunday evening’s LSU game.

The congressman posted on Facebook Monday morning (Sept. 5) saying the shocking ending to the LSU game wasn’t the most disturbing part of the evening.

“I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it—and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY,” the post reads, in part.

The congressman posted again Tuesday after he says his original post reached more than six million people.

“Free speech is an important principle, and in this country, everyone can obviously make their own decisions about what media they and their families consume. But a corollary is that Christians have the freedom to fulfill our obligation to “speak the truth in love” (Eph. 4:15), even—and sometimes most importantly—when it may not be popular,” the congressman said in his post.

The show features the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Rhea Perlman, to name a few. Plaza also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine and Jonathan Buckner
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Body found in downtown; SPD investigating

Latest News

Carthage ISD staff & students wear maroon to show support for Uvalde.
Carthage ISD students, staff wear Uvalde school colors to show support for return to class
Houma officer-involved shooting investigated by state police
LSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Houma
Ronnie Toon, 29, was last known to be in the Hochatown area around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March...
Body of missing McCurtain Co. man found along bank of creek
Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7