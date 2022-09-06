Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional in South Carolina

The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair...
The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair is on the left. The covered chair is the electric chair, which does not move.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A Richland County judge ruled Tuesday that firing squads and the use of the electric chair are unconstitutional in South Carolina.

Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled in the case involving four death row inmates against the State of South Carolina. She granted declaratory and injunctive relief for the inmates, writing:

“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die. In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.”

Newman’s ruling found the state’s use of firing squads and electrocution is in violation of the South Carolina Constitution and its prohibition on cruel, corporal or unusual punishments. It additionally said the state is permanently prevented from executing the inmates by electrocution or firing squad.

One of the inmates in the lawsuit, Richard Bernard Moore, was scheduled earlier in the year to be the first person executed by firing squad in the state after the legislature added the option for prisoner executions. Through legal appeals, Moore’s execution was delayed while the court considered the case.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine and Jonathan Buckner
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson

Latest News

Angola Prison
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Leonard Glenn Francis removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Sunday.
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ from Navy bribery scandal escapes house arrest in San Diego
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office