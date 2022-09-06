Hot and humid Tuesday with a few showers

(KSLA) - Get ready for some more hot and humid weather on your Tuesday! Temperatures will get up to the 90s with lots of humidity. There will also be a few showers in the afternoon that may help cool things back down.

Happy Tuesday! Today will have some isolated showers. So, it would not hurt to grab your umbrella as you go out the door on your way to work or school. Many of you may not need it though. I have the rain chance at 30%, so it will be hit and miss this afternoon. Temperatures will still be very warm if not hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Plus the humidity will be high still, so it will not be a pleasant feeling day. Feels like temperatures will get up to near 100.

Wednesday will have a few showers mostly in the morning, before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. So grab the umbrella as you head out the door, but also your sunglasses for on your way home. Temperatures are also expected to be slightly cooler, warming up to the mid to upper 80s. There may be only one or two locations that see the 90 degree mark. Humidity will still be high today.

Thursday as of now looks to be the best day of the week! There should be lots of sunshine with limited rain chances. I have a 10%, but this could go down even more! I am forecasting more sunshine, so you’ll likely need your sunglasses on this day. Reason for that is because a stalled out cold front will be moving farther away from us to the south and east. This will take the showers away from us, and likely most of the clouds too! With the front moving south, that will help keep temperatures under control with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will also drop slightly!

Friday will also have a 10% chance of rain with a few passing clouds. So far the end of the week looks to be very nice! The humidity should also come down a little bit more! Temperatures will remain warm but not hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This upcoming weekend will have a shot to see a little rain return again. Saturday is currently at a 30% chance for a few showers. These will be coming from the east moving to the west. So unless this changes, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas have the best shot to see any rain. Even then, I do not expect a washout. Sunday will go back to being limited on the rain with only a 10% chance. Temperatures both day will get up to the mid to upper 80s. There’s a possibility a few locations will get back to the lower 90s by Sunday.

In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Danielle in the northern Atlantic. This is no threat at all as it slowly drifts off to the north. Tropical Storm Earl is starting to turn north and eventually northeast away from the east coast. This should pass just east of Bermuda. As it does so, it is expected to strengthen up to a hurricane and maybe a major hurricane. Thankfully this will remain out at sea. One other area we are watching is in the Atlantic coming off the coast of Africa. This now has a 60% chance to develop in the next 5 days. Even if it does, there appears to be no threat at all from this system.

Have a terrific Tuesday and an even better rest of the week!

