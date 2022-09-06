Holy Angels’ TASTE will spice up your life

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Holy Angels is hosting the 41st annual TASTE: A Festival of Food and Art. For the first time in two years the event will be in person!

You can expect a night of art, food, music, dancing and a silent auction. The auction is open to the public to bid. Bid on over 200 items, including resident art, original pieces from local artists, gifts, fin jewelry, experiences, trips, and unique items from across the country. You can see the auction items at TASTE and meet the resident artists, the auction ends September 15 at 8:30pm. to check out the auction click here.

Enjoy live music from Windstorm and performances by the Holy Angels Choir while you enjoy delicious offerings from over 30 food vendors.

Join the Holy Angels residents on Thursday, September 15, from 5:30pm - 9:00pm at the Bossier Civic Center. Tickets are $75 per person and include a taste from all restaurant vendors, and Holy Angel’s lasagna. You can purchase tickets by visiting the Holy Angels website.

