Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

East Texas group helps people struggling with pornography addiction

“It’s probably one of the most destructive addictions that you can have.”
Research shows that, for some, the use of pornography can be potentially addicting with life-changing consequences.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than ever before, pornography is everywhere. Research shows that, for some, the use of pornography can be potentially addicting with life-changing consequences.

In 2015, Scott McLellan and John Broome saw the need and started up True Grit Ministries. McLellan says sex and porn addictions are more common now than ever before. Moreover, accessibility and anonymity can make this addiction even more difficult.

According to a faith-based research and resource organization, the Barna Group, statistics show anywhere from 40-60% of Christian men who regularly attend church have used pornography in the last 30 days. For women, this figure is 20-35%.

Although McLellan says not everyone who views pornography is addicted to it, he does say porn can affect the brain in the same way as alcohol and drugs.

“It affects you in emotional ways and psychological ways,” stated McLellan. “It affects you in physical ways. It destroys relationships. It destroys marriages. It can destroy reputations and careers.”

That is where True Grit Ministries comes in. It’s an East Texas group that works on a one-on-one basis with Christian men who struggle.

He says, “The goal is not to eliminate sex from anyone’s life. God created us with a sex drive, and it’s supposed to be one of the most glorious things that God provides for us. It’s a matter of understanding the difference between unhealthy sexual behavior and healthy sexual behavior.”

Fashioned after similar 12-step recovery programs, McLellan says the mission of True Grit Ministries is to educate, train and lead people to their freedom from addiction.

“If your life is unmanageable because of the struggle that you have with pornography and/or sexual acting out, you don’t have to live that way,” says McLellan.

For more information on True Grit Ministries, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmine and Jonathan Buckner
2 wanted after deadly shooting in Shreveport
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
From left: Tyanna Waller and Juquentin Taylor. A photo of Keiuntre Normandin is not available...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Body found in downtown; SPD investigating

Latest News

Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
CDC allocates updated COVID-19 boosters for Texas
Groundbreaking research shows LSU athletes made full recovery from covid