Carthage ISD students, staff wear Uvalde school colors to show support for return to class

Carthage ISD staff & students wear maroon to show support for Uvalde.
Carthage ISD staff & students wear maroon to show support for Uvalde.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Students across east Texas participated in “Uvalde Strong” on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as students from Robb Elementary went back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in May.

Students and staff at Carthage ISD wore maroon, Uvalde’s school colors, to show their support.

“We are glad to be able to show a small token of our support by wearing maroon today. Most importantly, we will continue to keep the Uvalde community in our thoughts and prayers during this new school year as they navigate through many tough days ahead,” said Superintendent Jarrod Bitter.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

