Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss to Florida St.; previews home opener against Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the 24-23 loss to Florida State and previewed the upcoming home opener against Southern during a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6, around noon.

The Tigers are gearing up to host the Jags on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Kelly confirmed defensive tackle Maason Smith tore his ACL and is done for the rest of the season.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between LSU and Southern University is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

