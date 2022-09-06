Ask the Doctor
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss to Florida St.; previews home opener against Southern

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the 24-23 loss to Florida State and previewed the upcoming home opener against Southern during a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6, around noon.

The Tigers are gearing up to host the Jags on Saturday, Sept. 10.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss to Florida St. and previewed the home opener against Southern.

Kelly confirmed defensive tackle Maason Smith tore his ACL and is done for the rest of the season.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game between LSU and Southern University is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Big football weekend underway for LSU and Southern