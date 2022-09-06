Body found in downtown; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6.

Dispatchers first got the call to the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport’s Downtown neighborhood regarding a welfare concern, according to an officer on the scene.

Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (KSLA)

Upon arrival, they found the body of a man in his mid-20s with head trauma and a possible gunshot wound.

The man’s death is being investigated by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

SPD is checking surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

