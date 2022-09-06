Ask the Doctor
Body found in downtown; SPD investigating

Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6.

Dispatchers first got the call to the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport’s Downtown neighborhood regarding a welfare concern, according to an officer on the scene.

Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.(KSLA)

Upon arrival, they found the body of a man in his mid-20s with head trauma and a possible gunshot wound.

The man’s death is being investigated by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in...
Officials are investigating after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.(KSLA)

SPD is checking surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

