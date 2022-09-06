Body found in downtown; SPD investigating
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene following the discovery of a body on Sept. 6.
Dispatchers first got the call to the 100 block of Lake Street in Shreveport’s Downtown neighborhood regarding a welfare concern, according to an officer on the scene.
Upon arrival, they found the body of a man in his mid-20s with head trauma and a possible gunshot wound.
The man’s death is being investigated by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
SPD is checking surveillance video from surrounding businesses.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
