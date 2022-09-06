Ask the Doctor
Barbe football player goes viral with syrup

By Angelica Butine
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school football player in Lake Charles has gone viral after posing with a bottle of syrup on Instagram.

It started when the Barbe High School football team got together for pictures recently. Ian Evans noticed his teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot.

Evans said, “We found a photographer and my friend was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna bring syrup,’ ‘cause, like, nowadays that’s a cool new thing with a with, like, lineman and syrup.”

When the 16-year-old center offensive linemen took the photo he posted it on Instagram tagging the company, using, #welovehungryjack.

Evans said, “We brought it and the photographer was like, ‘Hey get a, get a picture with the syrup.’ And I got it and I was like, ‘How about I take a sip and post it on Instagram?’ I tagged Hungry Jack and they commented on my post.”

The company commented on the photo with fire emojis.

“So, I messaged them maybe like a week later, and they were like, ‘Cool, let’s get you some pancake mix and some syrup and we’ll get you right.’”

A week after Evans sent the company the message on Instagram they made good on their promise and sent him a bunch of pancake mix and syrup.

“Oh, I didn’t tell the coaches, at first. I really just told the teammates and they were like, ‘Wow. That’s something. Only you. Not many people can just do that.’” Evans said.

So, why syrup? Evans said, according to lineman code, he can’t say. We ended up Googling it and, apparently, there is a connection between linemen and pancake syrup.

Evans plans to host a breakfast for all his teammates with all the supplies the company sent on Friday to prepare for their big game against Carencro.

In the future, Evans says he hopes that he can eventually do more for the company and maybe even use his creative ideas in some commercials.

“I’m Ian Evans, and this is Hungry Jack. Yeah.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

