Arrest made for deadly shooting in June

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Shreveport back in June.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, officials with the Shreveport Police Department announced the charges against the suspect, Regge Williams, 18. Police say on Sept. 3, officers came in contact with Williams in a stolen vehicle. Detectives say they were able to determine that Williams was also allegedly responsible for a deadly shooting that happened back on June 7. He had an active warrant out on an armed robbery charge, police say.

Kabrodrick Mitchell, 28, was killed in that shooting. Police say multiple witnesses came forward with information in the shooting.

Williams is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Mitchell was found shot several times in his vehicle just after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jamison Street, in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with three people inside that had been hit multiple times by gunfire. Mitchell was dead when crews arrived, a second person was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third person was detained.

