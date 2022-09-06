Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

12 arrested after fight at Camp Minden

By Curtis Heyen and KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — It’s happened again.

More violence inside at Camp Minden at one of its Youth Challenge programs.

Twelve teens were arrested over the weekend after a fight on base about 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Webster Parish’s sheriff told us that two juveniles jumped a base officer and attempted to take his weapon.

Fortunately, they were taken into custody before anyone was injured.

One of the 12 arrested will face charges as an adult.

Devante M. Drake, 18, of Lafayette, faces one count each of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with force and inciting a riot.

He allegedly was one of three cadets who jumped on a base officer.

“Devante jumped on Officer Miller and was grabbing at Officer Miller’s duty weapon, attempting to unholster Officer Miller’s weapon,” the arrest report states.

This is the second violent situation at the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden in the past two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo sheriff's K-9 units are assisting Shreveport police in searching for a shooting suspect...
Manhunt for deadly shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport
TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at...
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Latest News

HOPE Initiative wants more business people, law enforcement agencies to get involved
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting the night of Sept. 5, 2022, on...
Shootout involving 3 vehicles sends 2 people to hospital; police have 3 people in custody
The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Arkansas authorities search for missing 19-year-old with autism
Caddo sheriff's K-9 units are assisting Shreveport police in searching for a shooting suspect...
Manhunt for deadly shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport