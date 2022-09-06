12 arrested after fight at Camp Minden

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — It’s happened again.

More violence inside at Camp Minden at one of its Youth Challenge programs.

Twelve teens were arrested over the weekend after a fight on base about 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.

Webster Parish’s sheriff told us that two juveniles jumped a base officer and attempted to take his weapon.

Fortunately, they were taken into custody before anyone was injured.

One of the 12 arrested will face charges as an adult.

Devante M. Drake, 18, of Lafayette, faces one count each of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with force and inciting a riot.

He allegedly was one of three cadets who jumped on a base officer.

“Devante jumped on Officer Miller and was grabbing at Officer Miller’s duty weapon, attempting to unholster Officer Miller’s weapon,” the arrest report states.

This is the second violent situation at the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden in the past two weeks.

