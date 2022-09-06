Ask the Doctor
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on September 6.

Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call.

At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified as 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, who was shot multiple times. Medics were on the scene to render aid. The victim was sent to Shreveport where he later died, according to the Haughton Police Department.

Officers on the scene spoke to witnesses who told officers of an argument that ended in gunfire.

Police say Christopher Agee, Jr., 22, ran off before the police arrived on the scene. HPD officers with assistance from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police began a search of the area for Agee. He was eventually found in the 100 block of West McKinley Avenue.

Agee was taken into custody without incident. He was taken in for questioning. He was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He was booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

