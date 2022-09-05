Warm and humid this week with occasional showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unsettled pattern continues this week with an upper level low pressure system hanging out over Louisiana for the next few days. While we’ll see occasional showers and storms, the rain won’t be high impact with most places only seeing an inch of rain or less over the course of the week. Outside of any rain we’ll be typically warm and humid for early September.

For the rest of today look for a few showers and storms into this evening. Temperatures will peak right around the 90 degree mark in most areas.

Rain chances will diminish overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s to low 70s later tonight.

As you head back to work after the holiday weekend Tuesday look for another round of showers and storms to pop-up mainly during the afternoon. Not everyone will get wet though. We’ll be partly cloudy, warm and humid with afternoon highs around 90 again. The chance of rain is around 30%. Wednesday will bring more of the same.

By the end of the week rain chances will be more concentrated across the southern ArkLaTex and points southward with drier conditions across the north. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 for highs.

Little change is expected through the weekend with only isolated wet weather expected, mainly on Saturday. We’ll stay seasonally warm and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

In the tropics we’re tracking 2 named storms, neither of which is expected to impact any land areas including the U.S. Hurricane Danielle is moving through the north Atlantic and will be weakening in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Earl is north of Puerto Rico in the western Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane, but should stay out to sea. Another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa could see some gradual development in the next few days.

