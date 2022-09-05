SFD investigating fatal fire on Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022.

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. On arrival, crews spotted light smoke and flames from a single-story home.

Firefighters went inside after hearing someone may be inside. A person was taken from the home and life-saving measures were performed. The person was taken to a Shreveport hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The fire was placed under control before 10 a.m. No further injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by both SFD and La. State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.