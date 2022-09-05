Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SFD investigating fatal fire on Labor Day

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022.

Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Blanchard Place. On arrival, crews spotted light smoke and flames from a single-story home.

Firefighters went inside after hearing someone may be inside. A person was taken from the home and life-saving measures were performed. The person was taken to a Shreveport hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The fire was placed under control before 10 a.m. No further injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by both SFD and La. State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at...
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted

Latest News

The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Arkansas authorities searching for missing 19-year-old
The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to...
CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
house fire
1 dead in house fire