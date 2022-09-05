Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results

NELA farmers await crop damage results
NELA farmers await crop damage results
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in northeast Louisiana are waiting to see how much damage their crops may have from recent downpours.

Thousands of acres across the region were impacted by nearly six days of precipitation in late August. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, said it could take another month before the number of crops lost would be known.

“We won’t know what the numbers are until we have completed harvest, and the way it works is the secretary of declaration of disaster is requested by the governor within 90 days of the end of the weather,” Strain said. “The end, not the beginning, so, that means we’ve got to have everything harvested. The enumerators go out, and they work with the farm services agency, and of course, our Ike center knows that. We get those numbers, and that data because you’ve got to have 30% or more loss in a parish for that parish to qualify.”

Local crops have not begun to recover, and it seems that Concordia Parish may have suffered the most damage.

Despite the crop damage in NELA, a West Monroe vineyard owner was able to continue with their annual ‘Grape Stomp Celebration.’

At Landry Vineyards in West Monroe, the Lenoir harvest was completed before the rain began. Their annual ‘Grape Stomp Celebration’ took place Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Northeast Louisiana crop disasters impact soybeans in Concordia Parish

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
A judge takes a wrong turn and is shot at in a rural part of Marion County, Texas.
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

Latest News

An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
Jordan Beal
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County