Minden child making progress in fight against cancer

Cole was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was six years old — now, he’s almost eight years old and still fighting cancer with a smile.(Ashleigh Benson | Family)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Cole Benson set out to “conquer” cancer back in August of 2021, starting his journey at St. Jude’s in Memphis.

He was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was six years old — now, he’s almost eight years old and still fighting cancer with a smile.

One thing I try to look at is on the bright side instead of the bad side. I can push through it, even though I know I can have more fun at the end.

Cole Benson

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to raise both funds and awareness.

Ashleigh, Cole’s mother, said, “We still have a ways to go. He should finish around May 2024.”

In the meantime, Cole takes frequent trips to Memphis and also visits the St. Jude’s affiliate clinic in Shreveport.

His sister Alayna said watching her brother’s journey has inspired her, too. Now, she says she wants to work at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital when she grows up.

