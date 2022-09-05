Manhunt for shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport

Ask the Doctor
Caddo sheriff’s K-9 units are helping Shreveport police search an area around apartments on North Market Street
Caddo sheriff's K-9 units are assisting Shreveport police in searching for a shooting suspect in the area of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Market Street.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt for a shooting suspect is underway in north Shreveport.

Caddo sheriff’s K-9 units are helping Shreveport police search an area around apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Police detectives on the scene said they found one man who had been shot in his chest. They do not know his condition.

The shooting occurred about 3:33 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to North Market Street between North Lakewood Drive and Scherer Drive.

Police have since dispatched at least 12 units to investigate a shooting at that location.

Ten Sheriff’s Office units are assisting in the search, dispatch records show.

