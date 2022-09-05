Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

Police found 11 shell casings in the street
Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle about...
Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle about 10:30-11 p.m. Sept. 4, 2022, at Dudley Street at Fairview Street. They found 11 shell casings in the street.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle.

It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street.

That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up nothing.

However, residents of a house at that intersection awakened Monday morning to find at least one bullet hole in their house and at least one in a vehicle.

Police then found 11 shell casings in the street.

No injuries were reported.

Police have no suspect.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at...
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted

Latest News

Cole was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was six years old. Now he’s almost...
Minden child making progress in fight against cancer
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on...
Arkansas authorities searching for missing 19-year-old
The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to...
CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries