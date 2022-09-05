Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle.

It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street.

That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up nothing.

However, residents of a house at that intersection awakened Monday morning to find at least one bullet hole in their house and at least one in a vehicle.

Police then found 11 shell casings in the street.

No injuries were reported.

Police have no suspect.

