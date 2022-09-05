Gunfire damages house, vehicle in Texarkana, Ark.
Police found 11 shell casings in the street
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Arkansas, police are investigating gunfire that struck a house and a vehicle.
It happened about 10:30-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Dudley Street at Fairview Street.
That’s when police got a call about gunfire at that location. A search of the area turned up nothing.
However, residents of a house at that intersection awakened Monday morning to find at least one bullet hole in their house and at least one in a vehicle.
Police then found 11 shell casings in the street.
No injuries were reported.
Police have no suspect.
