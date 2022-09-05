Few showers on Labor Day with less rain through the week

(KSLA) - There will be some rain around on your Labor Day, but it will not rain everywhere. Rain chances continue to remain low but not ruled out as we go through the work week.

Good Monday morning, and Happy Labor Day! Overall today will be a very beautiful day! There will be more sunshine with passing clouds. There will also be some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. It will not rain everywhere, however, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans you may have. You’ll just need to check the radar before heading out the door. You can easily do that with our KSLA First Alert Weather app. I have the rain chances at 40%, but that is being generous. I want to emphasize it will be super isolated today. Temperatures will be on the warm side getting up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday will also have some isolated showers, but to a lesser extent than what Monday will have. So, it would not hurt to grab your umbrella as you go out the door on your way to work or school. Many of you may not need it though. I have the rain chance at 30%, so it will be very isolated again. Temperatures will still be very warm if not hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Plus the humidity will be high still, so it will not be a pleasant feeling day.

Wednesday will be close to Tuesday’s forecast. Expect a few isolated showers with some sunshine mixing in. Rain chances for now are up to 30%. There’s a chance this comes down to 20% as we get closer. Temperatures are also expected to be a little cooler, warming up to the mid to upper 80s. There may be only one or two locations that see the 90 degree mark.

Thursday as of now looks to be the best day of the week! There should be lots of sunshine with limited rain chances. I have a 20%, but this could go down even more. I am forecasting more sunshine, so you’ll likely need your sunglasses on this day. Reason for that is because a stalled out cold front will be moving farther away from us to the south and east. This will take the showers away from us, and likely most of the clouds too! With the front moving south, that will help keep temperatures under control with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will also have a 20% chance of rain with a few passing clouds. So far the end of the week looks to be very nice! The humidity might come down a little bit too! We’ll have to wait and see as we get closer on that. Temperatures will remain warm but not hot with highs in the mid 80s.

This upcoming weekend will have a shot to see a little rain return again. Saturday is currently at a 30% chance for a few showers. These will be coming from the east moving to the west. So unless this changes, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas have the best shot to see any rain. Even then, I do not expect a washout. Sunday will go back to being limited on the rain with only a 20% chance. Temperatures both day will get up to the mid to upper 80s. There’s a possibility a few locations will get back to the lower 90s by Sunday.

In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Danielle in the northern Atlantic. This is no threat at all as it slowly drifts off to the north. Tropical Storm Earl is starting to turn north and eventually northeast away from the east coast. This should pass just east of Bermuda. As it does so, it is expected to strengthen up to a hurricane and maybe a major hurricane. Thankfully this will remain out at sea. One other area we are watching is in the Atlantic coming off the coast of Africa. This has a 30% chance to develop in the next 5 days. Even if it does, there appears to be no threat at all from this system.

Enjoy Labor Day, and have a great the rest of the week!

