Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Common credit questions people search on Google

Questions about credit score and APR top the list
Rachel DePompa - Reporter
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A study by financial comparison site Forbes Advisor analyzed thousands of credit-related search terms to see which is Googled the most. Here is the list in descending order:

“What is a good credit score?” According to the most widely known credit score model FICO, a score between 670 and 739 is generally considered good.

“What is APR?” APR or annual percentage rate is the amount you pay in interest each year on borrowed money.

“How to build credit?” There are many answers to this question. The Consumer Protection Financial Bureau has a great article to get you started.

“What is the highest credit score?” The perfect FICO score is generally considered to be 850, but anything over 800 is excellent.

You can receive a free credit report each year from AnnualCreditReport.com. Many banks and credit card companies provide your FICO score for free if you are a customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at...
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted

Latest News

A deputy is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after a detainee stabbed him in the neck...
Deputy attacked, stabbed in neck by detainee at Atlanta jail, sheriff says
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada