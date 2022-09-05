Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Arkansas authorities searching for missing 19-year-old

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - Have you seen this man?

Family and friends are searching for a non-verbal missing autistic 19-year-old. The Ashdown Police Department has not released his name; however, they say he left his home on the early morning of September 5.

He was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt. He weighs approximately 150 pounds with short black hair.

Police ask the public to not approach him as he may be scared and run.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call (870) 898-5115.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at...
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted

Latest News

Cole was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was six years old — now, he’s almost...
Minden child making progress in fight against cancer
The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to...
CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries
Dispatchers with the Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 1000...
SFD investigating fatal fire on Labor Day
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old