Widely scattered storm chances for Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! What would usually be the last main weather update for the weekend is the second to last as we have a holiday weekend upon us! Highs today reached the mid and upper-80s and that was the plan for the temperatures across the ArkLaTex. Wouldn’t be surprised if some folks in the Northwestern portion of the region hit the low-90s. Looking at the rest of the day we could see a few showers and storms, mainly in McCurtain County and East Texas, Texarkana might get in on it too. This will last into the late night hours if it were to happen and dwindle overnight. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s, if you have a really clear sky in the morning you may see the 60s.

Looking at your Labor Day and not much has changed in our forecasting. Highs in the upper-80s are expected with a heat index value in the low and mid-90s. Some folk may see the low-90s for the measured high, mainly in Texas and Arkansas. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon so if you do have outdoor plans, don’t cancel them. Just have a way to bring folk inside for a short time as I do not believe any storms that do happen will be long-lasting. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-70s with any showers that happen to linger into the night.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast and rain chances increase once again heading into Wednesday. The late week it becomes a toss-up as model guidance shows the potential for a low-pressure system moving into the ArkLaTex from the Gulf. Those rain chances may continue into Friday, as the long-term Futuretrack is showing. We will continue to watch how that evolves, remember, it is still warm and humid. With warm and humid just comes rain chances.

