Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game

Jordan Beal
Jordan Beal(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer.

Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3.

The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket. After being denied, authorities say Beal is accused of using profanity and threatening the officer.

They added that Beal is accused of running toward the officer with clenched fists. Arrest documents say the officer raised his hand which caused Beal to allegedly strike him in the arm.

Authorities say the officer then struck Beal on the face before placing the suspect in handcuffs.

Beal faces several charges including battery of a police officer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
A judge takes a wrong turn and is shot at in a rural part of Marion County, Texas.
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

Latest News

NELA farmers await crop damage results
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County