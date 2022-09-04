Mainly dry today, scattered rain possible for Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It is going to be a pretty hot one today with highs in the low-90s expected. This coming after a noted uptick in the potential high for your Sunday. Most will stay dry today but there is a chance for scattered showers and storms this evening, mainly in our north East Texas counties, between the 6 and 9 PM hours. Heat index values will likely get into the upper-90s and because of the humidity, don’t be surprised if a stray shower pops up somewhere else in the ArkLaTex, again the large majority will stay dry. Lows tonight will drop to the 70s.

Labor Day is looking largely similar with highs in the upper-80s, the low-90s are possible depending on sunshine exposure. Rain chances are slightly higher tomorrow and more will see rain tomorrow afternoon compared to today, but still largely scattered showers and storms. They will likely begin to pop up during the early afternoon hours. If your Labor Day plans involve the outdoors, don’t cancel them, but do make a plan to maybe move folk inside for a short time just in case. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.

The extended forecast showers increase rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday and the long-range futuretrack is showing some potential for widespread showers Wednesday. Highs remain in the 80s throughout.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.