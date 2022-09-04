Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Kenner man fatally shot outside convenience store, police say

Alejandro Quiroz, 43, was fatally shot around 4 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a...
Alejandro Quiroz, 43, was fatally shot around 4 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a convenience store at 3049 Loyola Dr., Kenner police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 43-year-old Kenner man was fatally shot early Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a convenience store, authorities said.

Kenner police said Alejandro Quiroz was shot twice outside the Brother’s Food Mart at 3049 Loyola Dr. around 4 a.m. He was taken for hospital treatment but did not survive his gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators have not identified the male suspect who fled the scene, but said witness accounts indicated the victim and shooter were “known associates.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or killing is asked to contact Kenner homicide detective Peter Foltz at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crime tips can also be submitted through the Kenner Police Department website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
A judge takes a wrong turn and is shot at in a rural part of Marion County, Texas.
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

Latest News

NELA farmers await crop damage results
Northeast Louisiana farmers await crop damage results
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor
Jordan Beal
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers
This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year...
4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County