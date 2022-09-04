Kenner man fatally shot outside convenience store, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 43-year-old Kenner man was fatally shot early Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a convenience store, authorities said.

Kenner police said Alejandro Quiroz was shot twice outside the Brother’s Food Mart at 3049 Loyola Dr. around 4 a.m. He was taken for hospital treatment but did not survive his gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators have not identified the male suspect who fled the scene, but said witness accounts indicated the victim and shooter were “known associates.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or killing is asked to contact Kenner homicide detective Peter Foltz at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crime tips can also be submitted through the Kenner Police Department website.

