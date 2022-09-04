Ask the Doctor
KELLY’S KICKOFF: Preview of the 2022 LSU Tigers; Daniels reportedly named starting QB

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time for another season of LSU football with a new man at the helm of the program.

Brian Kelly is entering his first season as head coach of the Tigers.

LSU starts its season in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

A few hours before kickoff, reports surfaced that Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback.

The 9Sports team will preview the new team with a special called, “Kelly’s Kickoff,” on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

The start time for the game is 6:30 p.m. It can be seen on ABC.

