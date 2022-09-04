Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport from Tripadvisor.

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch — the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch" — is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast and mounds of eggs, toast and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Shreveport on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#29. Cafe USA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 3380 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71112-3802

#28. Waffle House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner, American

- Price: $

- Address: 1986 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71112-2447

#27. Bella Fresca Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 608 Absinthe Ct, Shreveport, LA 71115-3895

#26. Strawn's Eat Shop Too

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 7803 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-5505

#25. IHOP

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 1989 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71112-2448

#24. Starbucks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4800 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106-1500

#23. Fairfield Grocery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA

#22. Whataburger

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 2900 N Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107-4067

#21. Waffle House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 6125 Financial Plz, Shreveport, LA 71129-2592

#20. La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6871 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105-4169

#19. Cush's Grocer & Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9535 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106-7405

#18. Cracker Barrel

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6251 Westport Ave, Shreveport, LA 71129-2503

#17. First Watch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1370 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71105-4924

#16. Windrush Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1023 Provenance Pl, Shreveport, LA 71106-7796

#15. Sportman's Paradise Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101-3206

#14. Frank's Louisiana Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1023 Provenance Pl Suite 200, Shreveport, LA 71106-7796

#13. Parish Taceaux

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 708 Texas St at ArtSpace, Shreveport, LA 71101-3514

#12. IHOP

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings:

- Type of cuisine: not available

- Price: not available

- Address: 8010 Youree Dr 8010 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71115-2324

#11. Rhino Coffee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 721 Southfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106-2219

#10. Strawn's Eat Shop Also

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 2335 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-5810

#9. Athena Greek & Lebanese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6030 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106-2062

#8. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 670 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-4385

#7. El Cabo Verde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1023 Provenance Pl Suite 210, Shreveport, LA 71106-7796

#6. Ralph & Kacoo's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (886 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 Old Minden Rd Ste 141, Bossier City, LA 71111-4855

#5. Ki Mexico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3839 Gilbert Dr, Shreveport, LA 71104-5005

#4. Julie Anne's Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

- Price: $

- Address: 825 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71104-4233

#3. Strawn's Eat Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (577 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 125 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71104-3402

#2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 855 Pierremont Rd Suite 132, Shreveport, LA 71106

#1. Marilynn's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4041 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105-2007

