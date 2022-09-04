Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

GAME NOTES: Florida St. vs LSU

Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against LSU.
Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against LSU.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (0-0) kickoff the Brian Kelly era in New Orleans against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

The Tigers will be led on offense by new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and he’ll have plenty of offensive weapons to work with featuring wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, and Brian Thomas. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has reportedly been named the starting quarterback.

Defensively the Tigers will be led by Matt House who comes from the Kansas City Chiefs and he has one of the most talented defensive lines in the country featuring Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye, and BJ Ojulari.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
A judge takes a wrong turn and is shot at in a rural part of Marion County, Texas.
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

Latest News

Special Preview of LSU Football
KELLY’S KICKOFF: Preview of the 2022 LSU Tigers; Daniels reportedly named starting QB
Big football weekend underway for LSU and Southern
LSU Tigers
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Caesar’s Superdome policies in place ahead of LSU’s season opener
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU set to have alternating offensive captains; Kelly names kick/punt returner