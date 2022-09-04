GAME NOTES: Florida St. vs LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (0-0) kickoff the Brian Kelly era in New Orleans against the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

The Tigers will be led on offense by new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and he’ll have plenty of offensive weapons to work with featuring wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, and Brian Thomas. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has reportedly been named the starting quarterback.

Defensively the Tigers will be led by Matt House who comes from the Kansas City Chiefs and he has one of the most talented defensive lines in the country featuring Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye, and BJ Ojulari.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.