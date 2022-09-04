Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School.

The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

There’s no immediate word of any injuries.

At one time, the Fire Department had more than 14 units on the call. That number has since fallen to 10.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.