Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac

There’s no immediate word of any injuries
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at...
Shreveport fire engines can be seen on Ballentine Circle, where a house fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sept. 4, 2022.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School.

The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

There’s no immediate word of any injuries.

At one time, the Fire Department had more than 14 units on the call. That number has since fallen to 10.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TTPD responds to fatal wreck.
1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
A judge takes a wrong turn and is shot at in a rural part of Marion County, Texas.
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

Latest News

2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
2 arrested after shooting incident involving Marion County judge
A walk down memory lane
A walk down memory lane
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
LDH rescinds boil advisory for city of Shreveport
Captain Shreve’s class of 1970
Eden Gardens’ class of 1970 celebrates 52nd reunion, dedication wall