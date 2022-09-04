Captain Shreve class of 1970 celebrates 52nd reunion, dedication wall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Captain Shreve’s class of 1970 celebrated their 52nd reunion on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Back in February, KSLA interviewed the group who were almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve. This happened less than two months before their graduation. The effort was said to be part of integration.

The seniors at the time graduated with no yearbook, instead creating their own memory book.

Today, the graduates celebrated their class reunion and unveiled a wall of dedication to keep their legacy alive.

”It’s been a lot of planning. A lot of thought and just believing that we could get it done. With that our hearts are really full because it’s heartwarming to even think that we would get to a point that we would have a marker anywhere to say that our class did exist,” said Mary Trammel.

