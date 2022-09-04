Bossier Parish receiving $700k grant to improve Lake Bistineau, Parish Camp facilities

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of work, Bossier Parish is finally receiving a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund.

Bossier Parish received a notice of approval on Aug. 19 that the parish is set to receive $700,000 in funds to improve and expand the facilities at Parish Camp, located at the southern end of Lake Bistineau. Parish Camp has been a well-loved state park location that has brought quality to life for residents of Bossier and much of northwest Louisiana.

“We were tickled to death to see this come through. It’s something we’ve been working on for about three years,” the Bossier Parish Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier said. “With this money, we plan to make improvements along with some expansion that will make Parish Camp an even more attractive place for visitors.”

The grant gives Saucier the resources to expand the park’s facilities, which are already attracting a good number of fishermen, campers, and sightseers.

“We’re planning to increase the parking areas and add a handicapped parking section,” he said. “We’re going to expand the new pier and make it handicapped accessible for those who want to fish or just enjoy the lake. And, we want to widen Public Camp Road, the entrance to the area.”

What may changes may come to the Lake Bistineau camp:

Triple the size of the current boat launch and staging areas.

New sea wall from the launch area to the property line.

Clearing of 22 acres that were purchased over a year ago.

The addition of a 40-space truck and board parking lot

Expansion of the longer-term camping areas and parking for those areas.

“I remember when just about all we could do was keep Parish Camp as clean as possible because we simply didn’t have the money to do anything else,” said police jury Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Mac Plummer. “These improvements are going to benefit so many because it adds to the quality of life in Bossier Parish. A lot of people have worked very hard to make this happen and I’m excited about what it will mean for our parish.”

Saucier says a kick-off meeting to discuss plans for the project will be held soon.

“I’m hoping we will be able to establish some timelines for the work down there,” Saucier stated. “I would like to see us go out for bids by November of this year and, if everything goes well, I’d love to see us finish the project by the Fall of 2023. I know that might sound ambitious, but I believe we can get it done.”

