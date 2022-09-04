Ask the Doctor
Alleged on-campus rape at LSU under investigation, authorities say

Daniel Cressy
Daniel Cressy(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say an alleged on-campus rape is under investigation.

They say a student named Daniel Cressy, 19, has been arrested on a charge of 3rd-degree rape.

According to arrest documents, a female victim flagged LSU police down on Saturday, September 3. That’s when police say she reported that Cressy allegedly sexually assaulted her in his apartment at Nicholson Gateway.

Cressy was questioned by LSU police before being taken into custody, arrest documents show.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

