4-year-old on go-kart injured in hit-and-run incident in Nacogdoches County

This is a photo of the truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident where a 4 year old girl was injured.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Farm to Market Road 95, about one mile north of the San Augustine County line.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a four-year-old female child was riding a go-cart on private property. The child reportedly attempted to turn around, and in doing so, entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup (the model year estimated to be between 2007 and 2014. The driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash and continued traveling south.

The child was transported to Memorial Hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment.

DPS Troopers are currently attempting to locate the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

