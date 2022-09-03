Most stay dry as we continue the Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Not much is changing from this morning but it seems the temperatures for tomorrow may be trending up just a bit, we’ll get to that shortly. Tonight’s lows will drop to the low-70s while any shower or storm that pops up in the afternoon and evening will linger after sunset.

Looking ahead to tomorrow and rain chances stay nice and low. Most folk will stay completely dry through Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Highs tomorrow are ticking up a bit, as stated, looking at the low-90s across the region. This will be driven by plenty of sunshine. There are chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms, that chance is always there when it is this warm, but most will not see rain. Just have a quick way to bring people inside if your events are outdoors. Showers, if they happen, will not last long. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-70s.

Labor Day Monday sees slightly higher rain chances, 40% on that day. Most will stay dry or only see a quick shower/storm, the chance for slightly more widely scattered showers are just higher. High temperatures will likely reach the upper-80s and there will be plenty of sunshine once again.

The extended forecast changes things up a bit going into the middle part of the week. Highs stay steady, in the mid-80s, but rain chances pick up on Wednesday and Thursday. Long-range Futuretrack is showing a good chance for some more widespread rainfall on Wednesday.

