Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at.

On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.

Judge Pope was able to make it out of the driveway without any injuries and contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). MCSO along with Texas Game Wardens (TGW), and EMS responded to the call and located Faulk at the residence.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Faulk.

Faulk is being held in the Marion County Jail and is waiting to be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and his 3rd felony and deadly conduct.

Leska Pendly was also arrested at the same residence for an outstanding warrant.

