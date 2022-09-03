Isolated to scattered rain chances this Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have good news! The rain chances have trended downward compared to what we were seeing yesterday. Some places will see some showers today but the large majority of the ArkLaTex will not so if you have outdoor Labor Day Weekend plans they should be safe! Still have a plan to move everyone inside for at least a few minutes just in case. Most of the rain will happen in the farthest southern counties and parishes. Highs today will reach the mid-80s for most of the region, maybe the low-90s in some parts of Texas. Low temperatures will drop to the low-70s overnight and whatever showers we see will dwindle after sunset.

Tomorrow, very similar with a stray shower possible during the morning hours. Highs will be similar to today, the mid-80s. Afternoon isolated to widely scattered showers are possible during the afternoon, again the majority of folks will not see rain Sunday afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low and mid-70s.

Your Labor Day is looking similar as is the entire extended forecast. Highs in the mid-80s are expected with isolated storm chances. Have a safe and fun Labor Day Weekend!

