Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport.

At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.

See Mayor Adrian Perkin’s Facebook announcement here:

