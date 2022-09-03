Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport.

At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.

See Mayor Adrian Perkin’s Facebook announcement here:

